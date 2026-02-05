Corruption case: Absconding former Kerala govt official arrested in Bengaluru

Palakkad (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a former agricultural officer in Bengaluru as the person had been absconding without serving his sentence in a corruption case, officials here said on Thursday.

Venkiteswara Babu, former Agricultural Officer (AO) of Agali in Palakkad district, was arrested by the Palakkad VACB unit on Wednesday.

According to VACB, the case dates back to 2006, when Babu was serving as an AO at the Agali Krishi Bhavan.

He was accused of misappropriating compensation meant for farmers for crop losses caused by natural calamities by creating forged documents in their names.

Following an investigation, the VACB had filed a charge sheet against him before the Thrissur Vigilance Court, an official said.

Later, on December 24, 2016, the Thrissur Vigilance Court found him guilty and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections, along with a fine of Rs 10,000.

Babu had challenged the verdict in the High Court, but the appeal was dismissed, and he was directed to surrender in the vigilance court to serve the sentence, VACB said.

However, he failed to appear before the court and went into hiding.

Acting on specific information, the VACB team traced him to Bengaluru and arrested him, officials said.

The accused, who was residing in Coimbatore before absconding, will be produced before the Thrissur Vigilance Court on Thursday, they added. PTI TBA TBA ADB