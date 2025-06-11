Corruption case: Court staffer withdraws pre-arrest bail plea in Delhi HC

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A court staffer, who allegedly demanded bribes to get an accused the reprieve of bail, on Wednesday withdrew his anticipatory bail plea in the Delhi High Court.

He also withdrew another petition for quashing of an FIR lodged by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) against him in the case.

Justice Tejas Karia allowed the staffer to withdraw the petitions and granted liberty to file a fresh one, if required.

The staffer's counsel urged the court to direct the ACB to follow due legal process and to give him notice before asking him to join the investigation.

The counsel representing the ACB, on the other hand, said the agency would follow due process of law.

The ACB counsel had previously referred to a "development" in the probe and the latest status report roped in the accused's wife who was also a court staffer.

He then objected to the petitioner's counsel "bringing in" the trial court judge in their arguments, saying there was "sufficient" material against the staffer.

The court had cautioned the petitioner not to "go one step ahead and bring the presiding officer" in their submissions.

The staffer, who is a court record keeper or ahlmad, alleged that the ACB lodged the bribery FIR to frame a trial court judge to "settle scores with him" after he issued notice to its joint commissioner asking why a contempt reference ought not be made to the Delhi High Court for allegedly threatening the staff.

He alleged that the investigating officer was the one against whom he had previously made complaints to the authorities.

On May 16, the ACB booked the ahlmad following complaints of demands of bribe.

The ahlmad, 38, was posted in the court of a special judge in Rouse Avenue District Court between September 14, 2023 and March 21, 2025.

His anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court on May 22 after the public prosecutor claimed that his custodial interrogation was required to unearth the entire conspiracy.

In the other petition before the high court, the ahlmad sought quashing of the FIR and the consequent proceedings.

In the alternative, he prayed for a direction from the high court to transfer the case to CBI for a fair and proper investigation.

On February 14, the high court administration turned down ACB's request to initiate a probe against the special judge concerned for alleged bribery, saying the probe agency did not have "sufficient material" against the judge.

The ACB was told to continue its investigation and approach the administration if any material indicating the special judge's involvement was found. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK