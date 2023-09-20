Corruption cases pending against 276 govt employees: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu

Shimla, Sep 20 (PTI) Corruption cases are pending against 276 employees and officers who figure in the "doubtful integrity" list and action is being taken against them in several courts, as well as by vigilance, police, and CBI, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

The departments have been requested time and again to prepare a list of employees with "doubtful integrity" and directed not to appoint these employees to sensitive posts, and if they are already appointed, then remove them, Sukhu said in a written reply in the assembly house.

Sukhu was responding to a question raised by Congress legislator Yadvinder Goma.

Officers with "doubtful integrity" are those against whom criminal or departmental proceedings are pending in courts or at the departmental level, or who have been acquitted on technical grounds with "reasonable" suspicion about their integrity during trial. PTI BPL VN VN