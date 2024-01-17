Corruption cases will be probed without political vendetta: Rajasthan minister Meena

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) A day after the ED raided premises linked to former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi in a money laundering case, Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday said corruption-related cases will be investigated without any political vendetta.

Advertisment

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday searched premises of Joshi and some others in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Meena said that the cases of alleged corruption in the previous Congress government will be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"Whatever kind of corruption took place in the last five years...Be it in the department of information technology, Jal Jeevan Mission, mining or corruption by some political leaders, we have sent the cases to the SOG, ACB and ED.

Advertisment

"When black money has been taken, then it is a case of money laundering and the ED has the right to investigate," Meena told reporters when asked about ED raids against Joshi who was PHED minister in the previous Congress government.

On the assembly session beginning on January 19, Meena said the ruling party would reply to the questions of the opposition strongly.

"We hope that there will be no disruption in the House. The ruling party and the opposition will together solve the issues related to the people," he said. PTI AG -- KVK KVK