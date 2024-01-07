Corruption, crime, caste-based politics flourished under previous govt: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Jan 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday alleged that corruption, crime and caste-based politics flourished under the previous government led by the Congress.

After the BJP government assumed office in 2014, development-oriented politics took centre stage and the state witnessed all-round progress with focus on 'shiksha' (education), 'swasth' (health), 'suraksha' (security), 'swambhiman' (self-respect), and 'swavlamban' (self-reliance), he said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering of government scheme beneficiaries virtually as part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.

"Three Cs -- corruption, crime and caste-based politics -- flourished during the tenure of the previous government," Khattar said.

"When we came to power in 2014, we strongly advocated for 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'. Keeping in mind social harmony, we have ensured that all schemes benefit the citizens in line with the vision of antyodaya," he said.

Khattar said that during the previous government, people faced difficulties in availing benefit of various schemes. They would get tired of making numerous rounds in government offices and still, they wouldn't receive any benefit. Not only that, they had to endure the curse of corruption, the chief minister said.

He, however, said gone are the days when the actual beneficiaries had to run from pillar to post to get benefit of welfare schemes.

"With the radical system changes brought by both the Centre and the state governments today, eligible beneficiaries in the country and the state are benefiting from government schemes and facilities at their doorstep. Unlike under previous governments, now people do not have to make rounds of government offices," he said.

Khattar said the government's mega outreach programme Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is erving as a significant medium to reach those who, for some reason, have not yet been connected with government schemes.

"It plays a crucial role in fulfilling the commitment of the prime minister to make India a developed nation, and we all must work together to fulfil this dream," he said.

Khattar urged citizens to ensure maximum participation in the yatra and take advantage of both central and state government schemes.

The prime minister envisions that by the time the country completes 100 years of independence in 2047, India will be in the category of developed nations, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally experienced the difficulties of the common people and formulated welfare schemes for every section of society, Khattar said.

Khattar reiterated that in Haryana, the government has devised a plan to establish micro-industries in every block.

Additionally, around 65 lakh women are associated with self-help groups in the state, producing small goods and selling them through fairs and markets.

He also talked about the growth of the food processing industry in Haryana, with around 28,000 such units being established in the past eight years.

Since the launch of the yatra in Haryana on November 30, he said, 5,099 programmes have been conducted with more than 37 lakh people actively participating in them. The remaining 3,300 programmes will be completed by January 25.

The chief minister said that during the yatra, people are being made aware of various central government schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Awas Yojana and Mudra Yojana. PTI SUN SMN