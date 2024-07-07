Corruption flourished in Haryana during Cong rule: BJP's state in charge Satish Poonia

Chandigarh, Jul 7 (PTI) Newly appointed in charge of the BJP's Haryana affairs Satish Poonia on Sunday alleged that corruption flourished in the state during the previous Congress regime and it was the BJP government that came down heavily on the "scourge".

With Haryana going to polls later this year, he said the Congress leadership is "divided" and cannot pose a challenge to the BJP.

Exuding confidence that the BJP will win the Haryana Assembly polls comfortably, the BJP leader asserted that the state has benefitted under his party's double-engine government.

Haryana has had an "anti-Congress history for years" and the people of the state have rejected the party for a long time, he said, adding corruption used to be a major issue during the Congress rule but after the BJP came to power in 2014, it came down heavily on the "scourge".

The BJP organization is strong in Haryana and its leaders are united due to which the party will definitely perform well in the assembly elections, Poonia said.

The internal situation of the Congress in Haryana is not good, whereas BJP is stronger than all other parties on the ground, he added.