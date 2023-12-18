Corruption-free administration, women's safety top priority of new Raj govt: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Dec 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said a corruption-free administration, women's safety and strong law and order are the priorities of the new Rajasthan government being led by him.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of all departments at the Government Secretariat here, Sharma said the state government will follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy of 'zero tolerance' towards corruption.

"We have to make a meaningful contribution in taking the light of development spread by the prime minister to every corner of the state. We have to move forward only on the vision of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas," an official statement quoted Sharma as saying.

"Our schemes, programmes and policies should be effectively implemented and reach the common people. For this, we will have to work for the development of the state at the grassroots level, keeping the spirit of service paramount," the newly sworn-in chief minister added.

Sharma said the role of administrative officers is important in taking the state forward, calling upon them to work in the public interest with "meaningful participation and team spirit".

He said every officer should listen to his conscience and discharge his responsibilities towards the public with integrity and excellence.

The chief minister said corruption-free administration, women's safety and strong law and order situation are the priorities of the new state government. All the financial expenses will be monitored to ensure that every penny can be used for public welfare.

If any case of corruption comes to light at any level, accountability would be fixed and the strictest action would be taken against the offenders, Sharma said, adding that those who protect the corrupt will also not be spared.

The chief minister said the BJP government aims to fulfil the promises it made to the public in the 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto. He asked the officials to prepare a 100-day action plan based on the resolution letter in their respective departments and submit it within 10 days. PTI AG RPA