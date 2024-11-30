Corruption has been neutralised from power corridors: Dhankhar

Itanagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said corruption has been neutralised from the country's power corridors.

Advertisment

Addressing the 22nd Convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University in Doimukh in Arunachal Pradesh, Dhankhar said corruption was a big drain on young minds.

"Favouritism, corruption, nepotism -- these were killing your talent. Corruption was a password for a job, for a contract, for an opportunity. It has vanished. Corruption has been neutralised from power corridors," he said.

On the disruptions in Rajya Sabha, Dhankhar said deception and disturbance were being used as a "weapon" and a political strategy to keep away from debate, dialogue, discussion, and deliberation.

Advertisment

He said the youth of the country is keeping a tab on the conduct of the parliamentarians as watchdogs of democracy and would hold them accountable.

The vice president said India is already the fifth-largest economy in the world and on its way to becoming the third-largest.

"India is a country that is on the rise -- when you look at the sea, when you look at the land, when you look at the sky, and when you look at space," he said.

Advertisment

Stressing the need to promote local products, Dhankhar called upon the people to support indigenous industries.

"You will be hugely contributing to the national economy if you believe in local," he said, highlighting the harmful effects of relying on imported goods.

"One, it snatches employment from our people who could make it. Two, our foreign exchange is drained. Three, our entrepreneurship is blunted," he added.

Advertisment

Dhankhar also urged people to avoid using natural resources as far as possible.

"Don’t use petrol or gas or any other natural resource just because your pocket can afford it. There has to be optimal utilisation of natural resources," he said.

Congratulating the graduating students, the vice president advised them to take pride in being citizens of a great nation.

Advertisment

"You are extremely fortunate to be citizens of this great nation, and you are fortunate to be living in times when there is recognition of Bharat as never before," he said.

Governor KT Parnaik appealed to the students to shoulder the responsibility of securing a brighter future for India.

He said the degrees they were getting come with responsibilities, not only to themselves but also to their families, communities, and the nation.

Advertisment

Reflecting on Arunachal Pradesh's potential, the governor highlighted its strategic importance in tourism, trade, defence, and industrial growth.

Along with students and faculty members, the event was attended by RGU chancellor JS Babu and vice-chancellor SK Nayak. PTI CORR SOM