Corruption in all govt depts, DMK ministers will be in 'safe place' during poll, says Palaniswami

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday attacked the ruling DMK claiming corruption prevails in all government departments and quipped that incumbent ministers will be in a 'safe place' before the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Citing media reports, he said there has been corruption across all the departments during the DMK rule and that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has prepared a list of ministers involved in corruption.

No one knows where the DMK ministers will be when elections are conducted in Tamil Nadu next year.

"As they are involved in various instances of corruption, with another 100 days to go for elections in Tamil Nadu, they (ministers) may be staying in a safe place (by then)", he said at the AIADMK's General Council Meet held here.

He did not specify what the 'safe place' was.

"These (DMK Ministers) are talking about corruption against former AIADMK MLAs when they themselves are involved in it" he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the TN Assembly alleged that the motto of the DMK government is "collection, commission and corruption." "DMK means corruption and corruption means DMK. Whenever DMK assumes office, corruption follows it," he alleged.

Palaniswami warned that his party would take necessary legal action against DMK ministers for corruption after it assumes office next year post the Assembly polls. PTI VIJ SA