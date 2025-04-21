Corruption in civil services detrimental to federal politics: Dhankhar

Jaipur, Apr 21 (PTI) Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said Civil Services are paramount to ensure continuous growth and stability but its corruption is dangerous for federal politics.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industries in Jaipur on Civil Services Day, Dhankhar extended his best wishes to civil servants across the country and said they play crucial roles in democracy and governance and decide the direction of development.

"Different parties rule in different provinces, which increases the importance of the role civil services play," he said.

Describing civil servants as the protectors of federalism, he said they should pledge to work in an orderly and rule-based manner.

If civil servants form alliance with the political system, politicians or select people from industry, trade, business and commerce, it weakens the entire system, the Vice-President said, adding, "This is also extremely dangerous for the federal system." Dhankhar said he expects them to set an example of the highest standards and bring transparency and accountability.

He also highlighted various possibilities for Rajasthan's progress in health, education, tourism, and value addition in minerals, textiles, handicrafts, service industry, renewable energy and solar energy.

"Rajasthan is a natural area for development of service industry, information technology and education, yet greenfield projects are not coming up," he said.

Dhankhar called upon organisations like Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry (FORTI) to set up think-tanks focused on value addition to the state's products.

Terming Jaipur as a "world-class city", he said it deserves more attention, development and recognition as a hub of services and IT industries.

"The state has the potential to provide quality living and cuisine," he added. PTI SDA RUK RUK