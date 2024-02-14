Corruption in veterans' health scheme: CBI arrests ECHS officer in-charge

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The CBI on Wednesday arrested the officer in-charge of the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) polyclinic in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr for allegedly demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 1 lakh for facilitating "smooth functioning" of medical services for the veterans in associated hospitals, officials said.

Advertisment

Accused Ashok Kumar Sharma was arrested in a trap operation conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) when he was receiving the first instalment of Rs 80,000 from a businessman whose firm was providing services related to the medical treatment of ECHS beneficiaries at four hospitals in Bulandshahr on outsourcing basis.

In his complaint, the businessman accused Sharma of mounting pressure on him to cough up the bribe saying or else, he would create problems for him, the officials said.

After arresting Sharma, the federal agency conducted searches at his Greater Noida residence, they added.

Advertisment

"It may be stated that ECHS was launched with an aim to provide allopathic and AYUSH medicare to ex-servicemen pensioners and their dependents through a network of ECHS polyclinics, government hospitals, ECHS-empanelled private hospitals or specified government AYUSH hospitals spread across the country," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the scheme has been structured on the lines of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) to ensure cashless transactions for the patients and is financed by the Centre.

"The arrested accused persons will be produced before the court of special judge, CBI cases, Ghaziabad," the spokesperson said. PTI ABS RC