Corruption increased after demonetisation due to wrong policies of BJP govt: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Sunday claimed that corruption and black money have increased in the country after demonetisation due to the wrong policies of the BJP government.

He said the country would prosper only after it gets rid of the BJP government.

Addressing a "Maha Brahmin" panchayat at the party office here, the Samajwadi Party chief accused the BJP government of deceiving and misleading the people. "The BJP has hurt the dignity of the poor. By distributing free ration, it has made fun of people's poverty," he said.

Claiming that farmers are facing trouble under the BJP rule, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Only when farmers are given employment, their income will increase." "Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, corruption and black money have increased in the country after demonetisation. The country's debt is increasing. There will be prosperity in the country only after getting rid of the BJP government," Yadav said.

He claimed that the BJP has nothing to do with the development of the state. "Only flashy conferences were held in the name of investment in the state. The MoUs that were signed did not materialize. BJP only does hypocrisy on development. In its tenures, the BJP government did not implement even a single scheme." "The entire politics of the BJP is to hide lies and cover up the truth. The BJP government is not concerned with the pain and suffering of the people. The Samajwadi Party is a wellwisher of the poor whereas the BJP government is engaged in providing benefits to the capitalists under their patronage," he said. PTI ABN ABN NSD NSD