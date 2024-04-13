Corruption increases when Congress comes to power: Rajnath Singh

Dantewada, Apr 13 (PTI) Union minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said corruption increases every time the Congress comes to power whereas there was not a single allegation of irregularity against the Narendra Modi government in its 10-year rule.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally in Geedam in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, the Defence minister said the Congress would be finished in the state after the Lok Sabha polls and the party would be extinct like dinosaurs in the next few years.

"Corruption increases whenever the Congress comes to power. Since Independence, the party has faced charges of corruption. However, no one can point a finger or level a single corruption charge at the Narendra Modi government," Singh said.

The Congress is like a piece of rusted iron and it has started resembling the "house" of reality show 'Bigg Boss' since all the leaders are busy tearing each other's clothes, he said.

Advertisment

He also slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Misa Bharti for claiming Modi would be jailed if the Bharatiya Janata Party lost power.

"Leaders who are in jail are trying to mislead people to garner votes," he said in an apparent reference to the conviction of Bharti's father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav in the fodder scam.

Bharti, who is contesting from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat in the eastern state, has, however, claimed the media played a "distorted clip", adding that her comments were focussed on a thorough investigation into the electoral bonds scheme.

Hailing the Modi government for development works, Singh pointed out that 46 per cent of all digital transactions in the world take place in India.

Singh was campaigning for the BJP's Bastar Lok Sabha candidate Mahesh Kashyap. PTI TKP BNM