Corruption, injustice rampant under current Uttar Pradesh government: Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 4 (PTI) After Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey flagged embezzlement of Rs 64 crore during wheat purchase in his constituency, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said there is no limit to corruption and injustice under the current government.

He said it is also for the first time that top UP officials are seen making investments outside the state.

Pandey, while recently accusing the government of a Rs 64 crore scam in purchase of wheat in Siddharthnagar district, said that BJP people are involved in the embezzlement and despite complaining to the Chief Minister, no action was taken.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow on Sunday, Yadav said, "There is no limit to corruption under this government. Injustice is also going on to the same extent." Talking on the BJP government's decision to conduct a caste census, he said people must stand united so that it won't be rigged.

"Due to corruption and injustice, the PDA (Backward, Dalit and Minority) family has united and it is because of this unity that the BJP has decided to conduct a caste census. The PDA family should remain united so that they don't rig this census," he said.

Accusing the government of rigging elections, the SP chief added, "But this time, we will not let BJP's tricks work in any of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh." Referring to special branch recently initiating action against four senior tax officials for fraud in tax collection from a Kanpur-based spice manufacturing factory, Yadav said, "Action is going to be taken against several officials for the Rs 164 crore scam. This is very small. What is Rs 164 crore for this government?" Yadav, without naming anyone, continued, "An officer was 'so honest' that he did not keep a single flat in his name and bought several flats in the name of his colleagues. That too, not just in Uttar Pradesh but outside the state as well. This is the first time that Uttar Pradesh government officials are seen investing outside the state." "Officers in very 'lucrative' posts are investing in other states. At one instance, an enormous amount of money was caught. We saw that it was not a fight for commission but a fight for division, and many big people were involved in this. Because in this time of chaos, the more one gets, the better it is." Pointed to an incident where farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was misbehaved with, the SP chief said, "If anyone questions the government or joins a movement against it, his turban will be thrown away. The turbans of farmers have been thrown away not once. There have been several such occasions when BJP people insulted farmers." PTI SLM CDN RUK RUK