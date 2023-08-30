Corruption is rampant in judiciary: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said there was rampant corruption in the judiciary, alleging that there were cases in which lawyers drafted the judgement.

Gehlot also said the reputation of central agencies has been tarnished as they conduct raids without making prior assessments.

“Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced," Gehlot said without elaborating.

"What is happening in the judiciary? Be it lower or upper (court), things are serious and people should think about it,” he told reporters here.

Taking potshots at the Centre, the chief minister said the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department get directions from the top and the agencies conduct raid without making prior assessments.

“We are proud of our premier agencies but the Centre has worsened their condition. The reputation of the agencies has been tarnished,” he added.

Gehlot said that democracy was under threat under the BJP's rule.

The chief minister also supported the allegation of BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal who accused Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal of being “corrupt number one" during a public meeting recently.

“He is right. We are getting it (the allegations) probed. I have come to know that there was a lot of corruption during his (Arjun Ram Meghwal) time,” he said.

Kailash Meghwal had alleged that the Union minister was involved in corruption during his time as an officer. PTI SDA AS SKY SKY