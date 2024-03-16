Corruption, law & order, tribal issues to play key role in Jharkhand polls

Ranchi, Mar 16 (PTI) With the BJP-led NDA aiming to secure all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the opposition INDIA bloc is intensifying its efforts to thwart the NDA's ambitions. In this high-stakes political landscape, several factors are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the outcome of the upcoming polls: 1. Narendra Modi: Jharkhand BJP is all geared up to cash in on the image of the PM and his policies, particularly welfare schemes that have benefited the people of the country and Jharkhand.

2. Hemant Soren: The arrest of the former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM executive president by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is poised to be a significant factor in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The ruling alliance in Jharkhand, led by the JMM, has been pointing fingers at the BJP, alleging political vendetta behind the arrest. Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as chief minister.

3. Corruption: Jharkhand has garnered significant attention in recent years due to allegations of corruption, leading to a series of raids and investigations by central agencies such as the Enforcement ED and the CBI. High-profile politicians, including former CM Hemant Soren, and senior government officials, such as IAS officers Pooja Singhal and Chhavi Ranjan, have come under scrutiny in these investigations. BJP has been attacking the ruling alliance on the issue of corruption, mainly related to illegal mining and land deals.

4. Law & order: The rise in cases of gang-rape, murder, loot, and extortion has emerged as a significant issue in the upcoming elections, particularly for the opposition in Jharkhand. Recent incidents, such as the gang-rape of a foreign tourist and the murder of CPM leader Subhash Munda, have cast a spotlight on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

5. Migration: The issue of migration has been a longstanding challenge in Jharkhand, with successive governments struggling to effectively address it. Despite efforts by previous administrations, including initiatives launched by the Hemant Soren government, migration continues to be rampant, with lakhs of labourers forced to seek livelihoods in other states.

6. Trafficking: Jharkhand has been the hunting ground for human trafficking. Thousands of girls including minors are trafficked from the state every year to big cities where they work as helps and many of them face sexual abuse and domestic violence.

7. Sarna Religious Code: The ruling alliance in Jharkhand is poised to highlight several key issues during the LS polls, with a particular focus on addressing the problem of migration and the demand for the recognition of 'Sarna' as a separate religion for indigenous people. The JMM-led coalition government also passed a resolution in the assembly in November 2020 seeking the inclusion of Sarna as a separate religion in the census. The JMM also wrote to the President seeking her intervention in according Sarna a separate religion.

8. 1932 Khatian: The 1932-Khatian (land settlement) based domicile policy is another major issue that INDIA bloc partners would be trying to corner BJP with. Jharkhand government passed the 1932-Khatian based domicile policy in the state assembly, but it is pending with the governor.

9. Anti-incumbency: A section of society is dissatisfied with the performance of some MPs in the past five years, according to political observers. People believe that basic issues concerning life remained unsolved in past five years.

10. Unemployment: This has been a major issue, especially for the youths. Political observers said the state has been backward in terms of job opportunities. PTI SAN MNB