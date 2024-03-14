Corruption, mis-governance, fuelling anti-national agenda are INDI Alliance's ideology: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused the opposition INDIA bloc of being guided by corruption, mis-governance and fuelling anti-national agenda, asserting he stands for rooting out corruption and appeasement.

Advertisment

His ideology is ensuring the country's welfare through people's welfare, he said at a programme here attended by the beneficiaries of PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme, under which loan is given to street vendors.

Targeting the opposition alliance which has united in the national capital to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls, he said they have come together on the agenda of "abusing" him day and night.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have joined hands in Delhi where all seven Lok Sabha seats are held by the BJP.

Advertisment

Modi said the PM SVANidhi scheme has been a big boost to the lakhs of families of street vendors who were never paid any "attention" by previous governments. They used to suffer insults and ran from pillar to post as they hardly got loans from banks and had to obtain capital at exorbitant interest rates, he said.

"Modi ki guarantee" has ensured that they can get loans from banks at simple rates," he said.

Over 62 lakh persons have been given loans of about Rs 11,000 crore, he said.

Advertisment

The BJP government at the Centre has been working to improve the lives of the poor and middle class in the national capital, he said, adding that it has been making honest efforts to ease traffic and curb pollution in Indian cities.

Over 1,000 electric buses have been deployed in Delhi, he said, and highlighted the expansion of expressways around the city's periphery and increase in its Metro network.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 during the programme.