Corruption, nepotism in UP Police recruitment before 2017 weakened law and order: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday claimed that police recruitments in the state before 2017 were marred by corruption and nepotism, which directly impacted the state's law and order situation.

Adityanath made the statement while addressing a gathering at an appointment letter distribution event for 1,494 newly-selected assistant operators in the Uttar Pradesh Police Telecom Department at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

"Before 2017, recruitment processes were riddled with irregularities, nepotism, money exchanged hands, bias ruled selections, and the future of the youth was thrown into darkness. This led to an increase in riots, lawlessness, hooliganism, terrorism, and a general atmosphere of insecurity in the state," the chief minister stated.

"Sometimes, there were attacks in the courts of Ayodhya, Kashi and Lucknow, and sometimes, there were terrorist attacks. During this period, the CRPF camp in Rampur was also targeted," he added.

Emphasising the "double-engine government", formed in 2017 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Adityanath mentioned that significant steps were taken to ensure transparent and fair recruitment processes.

"The Police Recruitment Board was strengthened, and as a result, Uttar Pradesh now tops the country in police recruitments and government jobs," Adityanath claimed, adding that so far, 8.5 lakh youth have been given government jobs, the highest in the country.

Highlighting the recruitment reforms, Adityanath pointed out that over 2.17 lakh personnel have been recruited into the police force since 2017. "These figures are not just numbers; they signify a renewed identity, security, and public trust," he remarked.

The chief minister also noted significant infrastructure developments in police lines and headquarters across districts, mentioning that barracks are now often the tallest structures in those areas.

Seven new police commissionerates have been established, and women now have a 20 per cent reservation in police recruitment, he informed.

Adityanath further praised the role of the police telecom department during the Mahakumbh and noted the provision of a 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in police recruitment.

"In a state with 25 crore people, the role of telecom police is crucial. As India moves towards becoming the third-largest economy, the police must balance sensitivity with strictness," he concluded.

Among the 1494 recruits, there are 1,374 assistant operators and 120 workshop staff, according to an official statement.

This development follows the recruitment of 60,244 constables earlier this year. PTI ABN ABN MPL MPL