'Corruption, nepotism, scams': BJP's 104-page charge sheet against Cong govt in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday released a 104-page charge sheet against the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, alleging large-scale corruption, nepotism, scams and encouragement to naxalites by the Bhupesh Baghel dispensation.

The Congress government failed to fulfil a total 316 promises the party and its former president Rahul Gandhi made on various occasions including during the last assembly polls, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged while releasing the charge sheet at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Raising the issue of law and order in the state, Patra alleged mafia and criminals have been given a free hand in the state. "The Congress government has ignored more than 5,900 rape cases. This is the real face of the Congress in Chhattisgarh." On the issue of corruption and the Congress' performance, Patra claimed Gandhi had promised a "100 percent ban'" on the sale of liquor in Chhattisgarh but the state witnessed a "liquor scam" worth over Rs 2,000 crore under the Baghel government.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Sanjay Singh had demanded that Bhupesh Baghel be arrested in connection with the scam," the BJP spokesperson said.

"Just think, the biggest mafia says they (Chharttisgarh government) have gone against them," he said, taking a swipe at the AAP in an apparent reference to alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Patra also alleged a Rs 600-crore scam in the PDS scheme under the Congress rule in Chhattisgarh. All the facts in this connection are there in a Comptroller and Auditor General report, he claimed.

He also alleged a scam worth Rs 5000 crore in the Centre-sponsored free grains scheme launched to provide support to those in need during the Covid pandemic "The Bhupesh Baghel government showed how profits can be made even in times of pandemic. In the rice that Prime Minister Modi had sent for poor people, scam worth Rs 5,000 crore happened in the state," he added.

He alleged corruption and nepotism in filling government vacancies, claiming that "many of the Congress leaders' relatives" got government jobs in Chhattisgarh.

There have been irregularities and corruption in the teachers' recruitment and transfer, he claimed. "Crores of rupees were collected from about 20,000 teachers in the name of transfer and recruitment." "Not only this, to benefit private companies, teachers were made life-time members of 'Kilol Patrika' and crores of rupees were collected from them. This was not voluntary, but compulsory," Patra alleged.

BJP spokesperson also accused the Congress government of "destroying" the tribals culture by "promoting" religious conversion in Chhattisgarh.

"The Modi government worked to end naxalism. But, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh has encouraged naxalites and also got the BJP workers killed by them. The Congress government is with the naxalites," he also charged.

The BJP leader claimed the Baghel government is yet to fulfil Rahul Gandhi's poll promise of giving a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to unemployed youths, reducing electricity bill and setting up of 200 food parks in the state.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme for farmers. The farmers of Chhattisgarh were registered under this scheme, but the state government did not verify the list. As a result, lakhs of farmers of Chhattisgarh are not getting Rs 6,000 per annum under the scheme," Patra alleged.