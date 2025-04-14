Corruption now part of Kerala's political culture, alleges Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 14 (PTI) Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday alleged that corruption has become a part of the state's political culture and accused the CPI(M) and the Congress for it.

Talking to reporters here, Chandrasekhar alleged that the ruling CPI(M) in the state is emulating the same corrupt practices which the Congress had been showcasing for decades.

Apparently referring to the recent ordering of CBI probe against former Chief Secretary K M Abraham, he said only two days ago that the court ordered central agency probe against a top officer in the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office. Another senior officer of the CMO was allegedly involved in the gold smuggling scam some time back, he said.

Chandrasekhar also pointed out the SFIO probe against CM Vijayan's daughter in the illegal payment case and said what would others do when the chief minister's daughter herself has become an accused in a corruption case.

"This (corruption) has become a political culture in the state," he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress had been indulging in corruption for decades and the CPI(M) is also walking the same path now.

Taking a dig at Vijayan and the ruling party, he said the CPI(M) and Vijayan are now going to achieve PhD and become a post-doctoral masters in corruption. PTI LGK KH