Corruption prevented Soren govt from properly using Rs 4.4 lakh crore central funds: BJP

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) Attacking the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, the BJP on Saturday alleged that the JMM-led coalition has failed to properly utilise central funds to the tune of over Rs 4.4 lakh crore over the last decade, with the amount being equivalent to funding 737 Chandrayaan missions or the cost of 4,510 Vande Bharat trains.

The saffron party accused the state government of failing to effectively utilise over Rs 2.5 lakh crore allocated by the central government over the past five years due to mismanagement and corruption.

"Despite receiving significant support from the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre which allocated over Rs 4.4 lakh crore since 2014 -- equivalent to funding nearly 737 Chandrayaan missions or the cost of 4,510 Vande Bharat trains -- the Soren government failed to utilise it properly," party leader Gourav Vallabh alleged.

Addressing reporters here, Vallabh alleged that the Jharkhand government was neck-deep in corruption and neglected its citizens despite the state housing 40 per cent of the country's mineral wealth.

With 42 per cent of Jharkhand's populace aged between 15 and 59, the need for effective governance and resource utilisation is pressing, he said.

"Key initiatives designed to boost infrastructure and public services have reportedly been underutilised," he said, alleging that the Jharkhand government could spend only Rs 5,775 crore out of Rs 10,868.09 crore allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Similarly, in the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, only half of the Rs 4,327.09 crore earmarked has been utilised, he said.

Not only this, the state government failed to apply for central funds intended for capital investment, he claimed, adding that a budget of Rs 1,000 crore was set aside for the development of key tourist centers, yet the Jharkhand government did not submit an application.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matasya Sampada Yojana, despite an allocation of Rs 85.7 crore, only Rs 48 crore has been utilised, he alleged.

"Between 2014-15 and 2024-25, the Narendra Modi government has given Rs 37,972 crore to the state for improving railway infrastructure. Apart from this, the Centre spent Rs 16,922.61 crore on the development of National Highways in the state.

"In the last decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Tribal Affairs Ministry has given Rs 916.89 crore to Jharkhand under Article 275 (1) of the Constitution," Vallabh said.

This reflects the strong commitment of the central government to the welfare of the state, he said, adding that in addition, the Centre has given assistance of more than Rs 28,682.55 crore and GST compensation of Rs 9,374 crore to the Jharkhand government.

"Corruption and inefficiency have plagued the government here," Vallabh said, urging people to show the exit door to the current regime.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes polled will be counted on November 23.

Altogether 2.60 crore electors, including 11.84 lakh first-time voters and 1.13 lakh persons with disabilities (PwD), third gender and senior citizens over 85 years of age, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections. PTI NAM ACD