Corruption 'rampant' in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Jagan

Amaravati, April 29 (PTI) YSRCP President and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday alleged there was rampant corruption in Andhra Pradesh under the TDP-led NDA rule.

Addressing leaders at the party office, Reddy alleged that Naidu's government had neglected education, health, and agriculture, causing "widespread dissent" and growing anti-incumbency sentiment.

"Corruption is rampant, farmers are denied the minimum support price (MSP), and promises to students remain unfulfilled," he said.

The former CM directed party leaders to expose the failures of the alliance government and amplify the concerns of the people.

Further, he called on the cadres to highlight these alleged failures at the village level and unite with constituency in-charges to question the government on behalf of the poor.

Earlier on Monday, YSRCP held a media workshop for party spokespersons on how to counter alleged misinformation by TDP and strengthen grassroots communication strategies.

Senior leaders, including Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Lella Appireddy, and others urged YSRCP leaders to communicate the party’s vision clearly and leverage social media for broader public outreach.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy criticised Naidu's reliance on alleged media manipulation, alleging TDP's diversionary tactics using "fake news, scams in sand mining, and Amaravati real estate irregularities to mislead the people." Emphasising on Reddy's welfare governance when the party ruled the state (2019-24), he tasked spokespersons with addressing public issues and reinforcing YSRCP's local engagement with the masses. PTI MS STH SSK SSK SA