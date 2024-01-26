Corruption shouldn’t be barrier for people to avail of benefits of govt schemes: J'khand Guv

Ranchi, Jan 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said corruption should not be a barrier for people to realise their rights and avail of benefits of the government's schemes.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Republic Day after unfurling the national flag in Ranchi's Morabadi ground, he said good governance and social justice are the two important pillars of a government.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, speaking on the occasion, asserted that his government is working for the rights of the poor, deprived, labourers, farmers, tribals, Dalits and backward people.

Hoisting the tricolour at the police line in Dumka, the chief minister said Jharkhand would become strong only when villages are strengthened.

The governor said the government is aiming at holistic development of every section of society through various welfare schemes.

"Corruption should not be a barrier for people realising their rights and availing of the benefits of the government's schemes. Corruption in any form should not be tolerated at any stage," he said.

He also lauded the state police and paramilitary forces to control the activities of the banned Maoist outfits in the state.

“The law and order machinery needs to gear up effectively to control crime in the state,” the governor said.

The Jharkhand government is making continuous efforts for the development of health, education, basic infrastructure like road, transport, electricity and empowerment of women, he said.

“Considering the need for quality education, 80 schools of excellence have been introduced. Fifty-four new colleges have been established in the remote areas. Out of 18 private universities established in the state, 15 have become operational,” Radhakrishnan said.

The chief minister said the government has launched hordes of welfare schemes and is trying to establish a "system where the poor, the deprived, labourers, farmers, tribals, Dalits and backward people can get all their rights".

Earlier, people had to go to several block and district offices to avail of the benefits of the government schemes, he said.

“To end this problem, we launched the 'Apki Yojana, Apki Sarkar, Apke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) programme. I also participated in the outreach initiative across the state where I got to know about the problems of people living in remote areas,” the chief minister said.

During the recently concluded outreach programme, the government received around 59 lakh applications, and 23 lakh of these have been disposed of, he said.

Speaking on the state government's focus on agriculture, the governor said, “As many as 49 irrigation schemes have been renovated, which has brought 59,000 acres of land under irrigation. Twenty-four other schemes are in the pipeline which will add 42,000 acres of additional land under such a facility." Besides, to turn agriculture into a profitable venture, farmers are being paid a bonus of Rs 117 per quintal on the existing minimum support price for paddy,” Radhakrishnan said.

He said woman empowerment has been accorded the highest priority.

“To alleviate poverty, women must be empowered and self-supportive. Under the 'Ajivika Mission', women are being made self-dependent through financial and technical support,” he said.

The government is committed to provide better health facilities to all citizens with state hospitals being equipped with life-saving drugs, testing facilities and trained human resources, he added. PTI SAN BDC