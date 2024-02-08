Corruption will not be tolerated, says Tripura CM

Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said his government will never compromise on any form of corruption, regardless of the person's position.

The CM made the remark after an FIR was lodged against ten individuals, including a former secretary of the Tripura Cricket Council (TCA), on corruption charges.

"Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are running a transparent and corruption-free government in Tripura. We will not tolerate any form of corruption, no matter who is involved. The government will deal with corruption firmly," he said during an event organised by the Tripura Najyamuller Dokan Parichalan Samity.

The CM referred to himself as a "junior chowkidar" and emphasised that the government is working to gain the trust of the people by providing assistance to those in need.

"In the present day, the state does not allow any acts of violence. There was a time when elections were marred by violence and intimidation, but since 2018, the situation has changed significantly. The state now conducts peaceful elections," he said.

"Similar to the prime minister, we also aim to establish Ram Rajya in Tripura, where the government fulfills its duties sensibly to meet the aspirations of the people.

"If the Public Distribution System (PDS) functions effectively, it will help the government gain the support of the people. The ration shop dealers who distribute food to 18-20 lakh people act as a bridge between the government and the people," he added.

Saha also predicted a resounding victory for the NDA under the leadership of Narendra Modi in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

"The prime minister has said the BJP alone will win 375 Lok Sabha seats in the Parliamentary elections. Considering Modi's performance over the past nine years, from providing free rice to the PM Kisan scheme, nobody knows how many seats the BJP will actually secure... It may even exceed 400," he concluded. PTI PS MNB