Cortisol already rising as we wake up - it's how body gets ready for day, study finds

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Cortisol levels may not be rising just on waking up as previously thought rather they are already on the rise as the body gets ready for the day ahead, according to a new research.

Advertisment

Researchers, led by those at the University of Bristol in the UK, found that cortisol levels increase in the hours prior to wakening as part of the body's preparation for the day ahead and so waking up may not be as "stressful" as previously thought, they said.

Known as the 'stress hormone', cortisol's levels vary through the day in sync with one's 24-hour cycle, increasing in response to stress to help the body manage it.

Waking up after a night's sleep is considered to trigger cortisol production and is termed the 'cortisol awakening response' -- something that has been previously studied in varied contexts, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, obesity and depression.

Advertisment

However, this study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B Biological Sciences, suggests that if cortisol has any relationship with waking up, it is with the factors contributing to the initiation of awakening rather than being a response to it, the authors said.

They added that previous studies analysing the cortisol response have typically assessed saliva samples obtained after waking up, not in the period prior to this.

Consequently, the studies are not able to prove a change in the rate of cortisol secretion over the awakening period, the researchers said.

Advertisment

In this study, the team measured cortisol levels both before and after waking up in over 200 healthy men and women, aged 18-68 years, using an automated system.

"We found no evidence for a change in the rate of cortisol increase in the hour after waking when compared with the hour prior to waking," the authors wrote.

The result suggested that any change in cortisol levels right after waking are more likely to be the tail end of the daily rhythm of cortisol -- known to increase in the early morning hours and peak shortly after one usually wakes up everyday, the team said.

Advertisment

They also found that duration and timing of sleep contributed to differences in the participants' cortisol levels and rate of change.

Therefore, the authors urged caution while interpreting cortisol values taken solely in the hour after waking up.

The findings demonstrated that the major cause of changes in cortisol levels around the time of waking up are largely related to the endogenous circadian rhythm of cortisol, which is one's internal rhythm of cortisol secretion linked to body clock. PTI KRS DV TIR TIR