Cost norms for nutritional support programmes to be enhanced: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Cost norms for nutritional support programmes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be enhanced in the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes provide nutritional support to over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region.

"The cost norms for these nutritional support (programmes) will be enhanced accordingly," she said.