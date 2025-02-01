National

Cost norms for nutritional support programmes to be enhanced: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025.

New Delhi: Cost norms for nutritional support programmes like Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be enhanced in the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman said Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 programmes provide nutritional support to over 8 crore children, 1 crore pregnant and lactating women, and 20 lakh adolescent girls in aspirational districts and the northeast region.

"The cost norms for these nutritional support (programmes) will be enhanced accordingly," she said.

