Cost of irrigation project was increased to raise party funds during 1st Sena-BJP govt: Ajit

Pune, Jan 14 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday made a sensational claim targeting his allies that the cost of an irrigation project in Pune was inflated to raise "party funds" during the first Shiv Sena-BJP government in the 1990s.

He still had relevant files in his possession, said Pawar who holds the finance portfolio.

Pawar, whose Nationalist Congress Party is an ally of the BJP and Shiv Sena in the state government but is contesting the civic elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad separately, held a press conference here on the eve of the polls.

The campaign for the high-stakes elections has seen the NCP and BJP levelling allegations of corruption at each other.

The Purandar Lift Irrigation Scheme, part of the Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development project, had its estimated cost raised to Rs 330 crore during the first Sena-BJP `Yuti' (alliance) government, Ajit Pawar alleged.

The alliance of the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP ruled the state for the first time from 1995 to 1999.

"When we came to power, I cancelled the scheme. Some officials informed me about irregularities, and I ordered that a fresh estimate be prepared. The revised cost came down to Rs 230 crore," said the NCP chief.

When he questioned officials about the cost escalation, they told him that Rs 100 crore had been added to generate party funds, he claimed.

"They further said that an additional Rs 10 crore was added for officials, taking the total to Rs 330 crore," Pawar alleged, adding that he did not pursue the matter but had the relevant file still in his possession.

Notably, the BJP had in the past targeted Ajit Pawar alleging a massive Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam during the Congress-NCP government.

Reacting to Pawar's claims, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said he should not speak in riddles. "Please disclose details if you have the courage," Raut said, dubbing the allegations as a form of blackmailing.