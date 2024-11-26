Coterie within TMC trying to influence Mamata's decisions: MLA Humayun Kabir

Kolkata, Nov 26 (PTI) Maverick Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Tuesday courted controversy by claiming that a coterie within the party was trying to influence every decision made by supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Advertisment

Speaking to a Bengali TV channel outside the West Bengal Assembly premises, the Bharatpur MLA, who is known for making controversial comments not toeing the party line, alleged that "people surrounding our leader Mamata Banerjee are not her well-wishers".

"I have serious doubts whether those hanging around Didi (Mamata Banerjee) want to see her at the helm of the administration in West Bengal for a long time. They only want to consolidate their positions in the party. These people will get the proper reply in the 2026 assembly polls," Kabir said.

Kabir, who had earlier advocated giving more responsibility to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, reiterated that Abhishek is undoubtedly the number two in the TMC hierarchy and those trying to undermine his influence in the party will not succeed.

Advertisment

"Mamata Banerjee is undisputedly my leader, she is also the leader of Abhishek Banerjee. But those at work to diminish Abhishek's influence within the party will get the befitting reply in future. Wait for the 2026 polls," he said.

Kabir alleged that "loyal TMC workers in Beldanga", who had worked tirelessly for the party in previous elections and were instrumental behind the win of the party thwarting the "false campaign" of BJP, were harassed by the administration and arrested in the wake of group clashes in the area.

However, "none of these leaders surrounding the TMC supremo and influencing her decision" have come to the support of these party activists who were framed and persecuted at the instigation of BJP.

Advertisment

"Let the party show-cause me, let the party take action against me. Even if I am not given a party ticket, I will continue to speak out against misdeeds of a few people in the party," he said.

Reacting to Kabir's outburst, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told reporters, "He should not have uttered such things. If he had any grievance, he should have raised the issue within the party forum." He said the party leadership has taken note of Kabir's action and will take appropriate action whenever required.

Kabir made the comments a day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee formed several disciplinary committees at different levels, consisting of veteran loyalists, and gave additional responsibilities to Abhishek Banerjee for raising issues of national importance in New Delhi.

Advertisment

Senior TMC leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya had said after the national executive meeting on Monday that to ensure better discipline and effective leadership, the party has constituted three disciplinary committees at different levels.

"If someone is issued a show-cause notice by any of the committees, he or she has to answer it. If a person gets three such show-cause notices, steps will be taken to suspend him or her," Bhattacharya had said.

Kabir, who had been elected from Rezinagar on a Congress ticket in 2011, had joined TMC in 2013 after resigning as an MLA.

Advertisment

He was defeated in the next by-election from that seat and later was expelled from the TMC in 2015.

He returned to the TMC before the 2021 assembly elections and got elected from Bharatpur. He had been making comments, not in sync with the party's stated policies, since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SUS ACD