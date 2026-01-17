Cotton factory gutted in fire in Odisha’s Balasore

Balasore, Jan 17 (PTI) A cotton processing factory was gutted in a fire in Odisha’s Balasore district on Saturday, an official said.

Cotton to the tune of lakhs of rupees and machinery were destroyed in the factory at Haldipada area, due to the blaze that erupted in the afternoon, he said.

However, there were no reports of any injury or fatality, the official said.

Fire tenders from Basta and Rupsa area were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, though short-circuit could be a possibility, the official added. PTI CORR BBM BBM RBT