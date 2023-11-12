Coucillor's son who ran coaching centre shot dead in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Nov 12 (PTI) Son of a councillor (sabhasad), who ran a coaching centre here, was shot dead by unknown assailants, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma said that Alok Maurya is a councillor of Kajgaon Nagar Panchayat, whose son Ajay Maurya (29) ran a coaching center near SNV Inter College under Zafarabad police station.

Maurya was shot dead by miscreants during wee hours of Sunday .

He said the family members came to know about the incident on Sunday morning and informed the police. Police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem and registered a case on the basis of the complaint.

The SP said the police have started searching for the killers. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK