Cough syrup deaths: Cong seeks CBI probe, MP health minister's resignation over govt 'negligence'

Bhopal, Oct 11 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Saturday alleged that the state government's negligence led to the deaths of more than 20 children following consumption of a "toxic" cough syrup, and sought the resignation of the health minister and a CBI probe into the fatalities.

Calling it an offence of culpable homicide, he also demanded that a case be registered against the drug controller, and the Principal Secretary of the state health department be removed from the post.

At least 22 children from Madhya Pradesh, mostly from Chhindwara, have died so far due to suspected renal failure linked to the consumption of Coldrif cough syrup manufactured at Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. Some other children are currently undergoing treatment at the hospitals in Maharashtra's Nagpur.

G Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma, the company that manufactured Coldrif, has been arrested.

Talking to reporters, Patwari claimed, "Over the past three months, more than 150 children's deaths have been recorded in different districts of the state. They were not caused by any disease but were government-sponsored killings." "The laboratory in Nagpur had sent a report to the MP health department on September 19, clearly stating that the deaths were caused by contaminated medicine and not due to any illness. But despite that, the health minister did not act on the report and continued to participate in festive events," he alleged.

Many children from Chhindwara were rushed to hospitals in Nagpur, about 150 km from Nagpur for advance health care where they died of renal failure.

"More than 25 children have died after consuming toxic Coldrif cough syrup. The first death occurred on September 3, but even after eight children had died, no post-mortem procedures were conducted and no departmental meetings were held," according to the Congress leader.

"We demand that the health minister resigns immediately and the Principal Secretary (Health) be removed. An FIR should also be registered against the drug controller and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe be ordered. These deaths occurred not due to any illness but it is an act of culpable homicide," Patwari said.

The state health ministry is currently handled by MP Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla.

Patwari said his party would observe a one-day fast and hold demonstrations outside children's hospitals in all districts to demand accountability from the government.

"This is not merely a political issue but a matter of our children's lives. People must raise their voice and question the government. Use social media and every available platform to wake it up," Patwari appealed to the citizens. PTI LAL NP