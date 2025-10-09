Cough syrup deaths: Congress takes out candle march in Bhopal, seeks health minister's ouster

Bhopal, Oct 9 (PTI) The Opposition Congress on Thursday took out a candle march here and demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh health minister Rajendra Shukla over the deaths of children due to a `contaminated' cough syrup. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and others participated in the protest at Roshanpura Square.

The bereaved families must get justice and strict action should be taken against those responsible, Patwari told reporters.

"The affected families must receive adequate compensation and justice. The culprits must face the harshest punishment," he demanded.

Digvijaya Singh alleged that the death toll was rising while the government was failing to take concrete action. "The health minister should resign for giving a clean chit to the toxic cough syrup," he said.

So far, 22 children, mostly from Chhindwara, have died due to suspected kidney failure after allegedly consuming the 'Coldrif' syrup. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team to probe the case. PTI LAL KRK