Cough syrup deaths: NHRC issues notices to 3 states, Union health ministry and others

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The NHRC on Monday issued notices to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments, directing them to probe allegations of children's deaths due to contaminated cough syrup and immediately ban the sale of spurious medicines.

It has also directed the Union health ministry, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to order an investigation into the supply of spurious drugs and instruct all regional labs in states to collect the samples of spurious drugs and submit test reports.

"The authority is also directed to order all the Chief Drugs Controllers in the concerned states to process immediately banning of the spurious drugs and submit reports," the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a notice.

The commission said it has received a complaint seeking urgent intervention in cases of the deaths of 12 children in Madhya Pradesh (Chhindwara and Vidisha districts) and some districts of Rajasthan allegedly after consuming cough syrup.

Although initial tests by the Union health ministry reportedly did not find diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol, substances known to cause kidney toxicity, in the medicines, "the exact cause of death remains unclear with cases involving kidney failure and other complications", the NHRC said.

The Bench of the NHRC, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, Member, has taken cognisance of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in the matter.

"The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of Rajasthan, Jaipur; the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal; and the Principal Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of UP, Lucknow, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to collect the samples of cough syrup, testing in their regional labs and ban the sale of spurious medicine on immediate basis," the notice said.

"The Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi, are also directed to order an investigation into the supply of spurious drugs and also to order all the regional labs in the states to collect the samples of spurious drugs and submit the sample test reports," it further stated.

The authorities have been directed to submit an action taken report within two weeks, the notice said.

The complainant, the NHRC said, highlighted the children's deaths as a serious failure of drug safety, regulation and monitoring systems, constituting a violation of their fundamental rights, including the right to life, health and access to safe medicines.

The complainant sought the intervention of the NHRC in the matter and requested the constitution of a special investigation committee to examine how these cough syrups reached the market, including manufacturing, distribution, regulation and potential contamination with harmful chemicals.

The complainant has also sought an investigation into the roles of state and central authorities responsible for quality testing, oversight and regulation, besides ensuring timely compensation and legal support for the affected families, keeping them informed throughout the process.

According to the complainant, future preventive measures, including drug safety, licensing, monitoring and quality control systems, should be strengthened to avoid recurrence of such tragedies.

The complaint further urges that strict legal action should be taken against those found guilty and the sale of spurious medicines should be banned immediately.

"The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of human rights," the NHRC said.