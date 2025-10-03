Cough syrup found safe in Rajasthan lab tests after reports of child deaths

Jaipur, Oct 3 (PTI) The cough syrup that was alleged to have caused illness and deaths among children in Rajasthan has been found safe in government laboratory tests, officials said on Friday.

The state health department had ordered testing of different batches of the syrup after reports emerged of children falling sick and allegedly dying after consuming it. The tests confirmed that the composition of all salts in the medicine was within prescribed standards.

This comes amid reports of deaths of 11 children, nine in Madhya Pradesh and two in Rajasthan, allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups.

According to the test report, samples were collected from districts including Sikar, Jhunjhunu, and Bharatpur and sent to the Drug Control Department laboratory for analysis. The lab submitted its report on Friday, declaring all tested batches safe.

Defending his department, Health Minister Gajendra Singh told reporters, "We had the samples tested in lab. No irregularities have been found in the medicines." Singh added that the samples were immediately dispatched for examination after the matter came to light, and the official report has confirmed that the drug is safe for consumption.

He said that the parents who gave medicines to their children were not prescribed or recommended by the government doctors.

If the parents gave some medicine, then it is not the fault of the department. Still, the matter will be further investigated.

The Centre has issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, directing that cough and cold medications should not be prescribed to children under the age of two years.

The advisory, issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), comes amid reports of child deaths allegedly linked to contaminated cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh.

The Tamil Nadu government banned the sale of cough syrup 'Coldrif' and ordered its removal from the market following suspicions linking it to the death of 11 children in MP and Rajasthan.

With effect from October 1, the sale of the cough syrup manufactured by the city-based firm has been prohibited across Tamil Nadu, an official of the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department said.

The toll in the case reached nine in MP after two children died in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra on Thursday night, an official said.

Currently 13 children, comprising eight in Chhindwara and Nagpur, are undergoing treatment, the official said. Three of the five in Nagpur are on dialysis, he added. PTI AG KSS KSS