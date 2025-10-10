Cough syrup-linked child deaths: Mumbai Grahak Panchayat seeks recall of 'Coldrif' nationwide

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Consumer rights organisation Mumbai Grahak Panchayat (MGP) on Friday urged the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) to recall Coldrif and other such cough syrups nationwide that are hazardous and unsafe.

In a letter written to CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare, the MGP sought urgent action in response to the recent deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to Diethylene Glycol (DEG)-contaminated cough syrup.

The cough syrup, marketed as 'Coldrif' and reportedly manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, has been banned in several states following laboratory confirmation of DEG contamination, a toxic industrial solvent known to cause kidney failure and death when ingested, the MGP said in the letter.

The MGP called for an immediate nationwide freeze and recall of Coldrif and other suspect syrups under Section 20(a) of Consumer Protection Act 2019, claiming such hazardous and unsafe products seriously threaten consumers' right to safety.

The consumer rights organisation also urged for a complete ban on the use of DEG in paediatric formulations and stricter pharmacovigilance protocols.

It also asked CCPA to file a complaint with National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) seeking compensation for kin of the deceased children.

MGP said this is not an isolated incident as there have been such DEG-linked fatalities in Jammu (2020), Gurgaon (1998), and Chennai (1972), as well as international cases involving Indian exports to The Gambia and Uzbekistan.

"This tragedy is a stark violation of the Right to Safety enshrined in the Consumer Protection Act. We urge the CCPA to act decisively and restore public trust in drug safety," MGP chairperson Shirish V Deshpande asserted. PTI SM BNM