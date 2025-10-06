Cough syrup-linked deaths of children: Chhattisgarh govt puts health apparatus on high alert

Raipur, Oct 6 (PTI) After the death of 14 children in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh allegedly linked to the consumption of a toxic cough syrup, the Chhattisgarh Health Department has put its officials and doctors on high alert to ensure strict compliance with the advisory on the use of medicines for children.

The two pharmaceutical companies currently under the scanner due to the deaths in other states have no government supply contracts in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

"The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a major advisory prohibiting the use of any cough syrups or cold medications for children below two years of age. The advisory also states that such medicines are not generally recommended for children under five years, citing potential side effects and risks to infants' health," a government statement here said.

"Following the advisory, the state's Health Department has issued immediate directions to all Chief Medical and Health Officers (CMHO) and Civil Surgeons across districts to strictly enforce the new guideline. All government and private healthcare institutions have also been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the Centre's directive," it said.

The state health services commissioner also held a video conference with district-level officials, emphasizing that cough and cold medications should only be administered medical prescription and that no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, it said.

According to Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC), which is responsible for procuring and distributing quality tested drugs and medical equipment to government health facilities, the two pharmaceutical companies currently under scanner in other states have no government supply contracts in Chhattisgarh and are not registered in its database, the release said.

"After a video conference meeting convened by the Union Health Secretary on Sunday, Chhattisgarh's Food and Drug Administration department has intensified surveillance and enforcement actions across the state. Teams of drug inspectors have been formed to conduct Risk-Based Inspection of pharmaceutical manufacturing units," the release said.

All assistant drug controllers and drug inspectors have been directed to conduct immediate inspections of medical stores and private pharmacies to ensure no violations of the advisory take place, while surprise checks are also being carried out, it said.

Health authorities appealed to parents and guardians not to give any medication to children without a doctor's prescription.