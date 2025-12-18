Cough syrup scam worth thousands of crores started in UP; govt shielding culprits: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that a massive scam involving the illegal supply of codeine-based cough syrups running into thousands of crores originated in Uttar Pradesh and accused the BJP government of shielding those involved.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here after a meeting of the Samajwadi Party (SP) MLAs, Yadav added that the racket started from the "area of Pradhan Sansad" (Varanasi MP), targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the meeting, he said, several important issues to be raised in the upcoming session of the assembly were discussed, with the alleged codeine and cough syrup racket being a major concern.

"The concern over codeine and cough syrup is not limited to the common people of Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of concern across the country. This racket started from the area of a Pradhan Sansad (Varanasi MP), and its links extend not just across the country but also abroad," he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that what initially appeared to be a scam worth a few crores was now emerging as a racket running into "thousands of crores", with key links connected to districts adjoining Modi's constituency. He alleged that the entire operation was being run from the state.

According to officials, authorities are verifying financial transactions and money trails linked to the network, with the Enforcement Directorate also conducting a parallel investigation.

The Food and Drug Safety Administration officials have said that codeine-based syrups fall under Schedule H and are legal if sold against prescription, but violations occur when large quantities are supplied without documentation, often facilitating their abuse as intoxicants.

Officials said FIRs have been lodged against 128 establishments across 28 districts under relevant sections of the BNS and the NDPS Act.

Criticising the state government's law enforcement approach, the former chief minister said that bulldozers are usually deployed swiftly in high-profile cases, but in this instance, action appeared "missing".

"It seems the driver of the government's bulldozer has fled and the key is lost," he remarked.

Yadav further alleged selective action, claiming that in 22 major bulldozer actions across the state, most of those targeted belonged to the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Minorities) sections. He also questioned the neutrality of the probe, alleging that STF teams assigned to investigate the syrup case were dominated by personnel from a single district and were "compromised".

Accusing the government of exerting pressure on officials, Yadav alleged that directions were being given also to arbitrarily cut voters' names from electoral rolls. He termed the Special Intensive Revision exercise an "NRC", claiming it was being carried out through the Election Commission, and alleged collusion between the poll panel and the BJP.

Yadav said SP legislators will collectively raise these issues and corner the government in the assembly.

He added that the ruling party is trying to divert public attention by initiating discussions on emotive issues instead of addressing serious allegations of corruption and governance failures. PTI COR CDN PRK PRK