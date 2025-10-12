Cough syrup tragedy: Kamal Nath meets kin of deceased kids, blames administration for negligence

Chhindwara (MP), Oct 12 (PTI) Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday met families in Chhindwara whose children died after consuming a contaminated cough syrup and claimed "administrative negligence" led to the tragedy.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MLA from Chhindwara blamed the MP government for the deaths of more than 20 children, alleging that it allowed the use of the medicine, manufactured in Tamil Nadu, without any testing.

Demanding the strictest punishment for those responsible for the tragedy, Nath, the former nine-time MP from Chhindwara, said the victims should receive at least Rs 50 lakh in compensation.

Nath in a post on X said he visited Parasia in Chhindwara district and met the families of children who died after consuming the cough syrup.

"Hearing the grief of the affected families brought tears to my eyes. This is not just a case of deaths due to consuming toxic cough syrup but killings caused by administrative negligence," he alleged.

Speaking to reporters, the former Union minister claimed the state government's attitude even now remains "insensitive" in the case of so many children dying after consuming the toxic cough syrup.

Replying to a query, he said, "I had demanded from the government that all families of the deceased children be given Rs 50 lakh each. I still stand by this demand." The most tragic aspect of the case is that no official in the government has resigned so far, taking moral responsibility, Nath added.

At least 22 children from Madhya Pradesh, mostly residents of Parasia in Chhindwara district, have died so far due to suspected renal failure after consuming the now-banned Coldrif cough syrup, manufactured in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.

Some other children are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Many children from Chhindwara had been rushed to hospitals in Nagpur, located about 150 km from here, for advanced health care, where they died of renal failure.

G Ranganathan, the owner of Sresan Pharma that manufactures Coldrif, has been arrested. PTI LAL GK