Couldn’t sign letter for Parliament’s special session as I was on tour representing country: Sule

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said on Thursday that she could not sign a letter demanding a special session of Parliament over the Pahalgam attack, as she was on a tour representing India as part of a multi-party delegation.

Addressing a press conference after her return from a four-nation tour, the MP from Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district, said her party’s stand was that there was no need for debate as ‘Operation Sindoor’ was still underway.

“When Parliament’s monsoon session begins, we will be asking questions to the government on the Pahalgham attack and Operation Sindoor,” She said.

The government had sent multi-party delegations to several nations to highlight Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism and India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgram attack in the form of Operation Sindoor to destroy terror centres in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“I couldn’t sign the letter demanding the special session of Parliament as I was on a tour representing the country. I have shown faith and trust in my country. The tour was productive, and the leadership of all four countries – Qatar, South Africa, Egypt, and Ethiopia – expressed strong solidarity with India and condemned all acts of terrorism,” she said,” she said.

All four countries share a close bond with India, which they consider “the land of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi”, she said.

Sule said she had told Congress leaders that she would attend the INDIA bloc meetings after her return. The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is a constituent of the opposition grouping INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 16 opposition parties have demanded that a special session of Parliament be convened. The government on Wednesday said that the Monsoon session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12. PTI MR NR