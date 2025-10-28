Council chairman orders action against fraudulent employment apps

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) Taking serious note of fraudulent apps that deceive unemployed youth under the guise of providing jobs, Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Tuesday directed officials to take strict action, MLC Niranjan Davkhare said here.

A meeting was held in this regard at the Vidhan Bhavan on Tuesday after Davkhare had raised the issue during the monsoon session of the state legislature, a release from the MLC's office said.

Fraudsters develop bogus apps using the logo and name of the National Skill Development Corporation, falsely promising government-backed employment opportunities, and unsuspecting unemployed youth are lured into paying money for jobs, the release said. PTI COR KRK