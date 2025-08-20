Council Chamber that houses Himachal Assembly completes 100 years

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) The Council Chamber, presently housing the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, completed 100 years on Wednesday.

Congratulating the members of the Himachal Assembly, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the building was dedicated by the then Viceroy, Lord Reading, on August 20, 1925.

It was constructed at a cost of Rs 8.5 lakh, he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Pathania said the building was a specimen of unique architecture and one of the last building constructed during the British government.

"The Central Assembly functioned from this building and voices of stalwarts like Vithal Bhai Patel and Moti Lal Nehru echoed in the building which was witness to decisive moments of our legislative history," he said adding that the first session of Himachal assembly was held here on October 1, 1963.

Some offices of Himachal government, including the All India Radio were also located in this building and the Chair of Speaker, gifted by the then government of Burma was still there, he added.