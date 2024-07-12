Council polls: Congress asks returning officer not to allow BJP MLA Gaikwad to vote

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Congress has urged the returning officer of the biennial elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Council not to allow BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, accused of firing upon a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station, to cast his vote.

In a letter to the returning officer, Abhijit Vanzari, the representative of Congress candidate Pradnya Satav, said Gaikwad is in judicial custody and cannot vote under Section 62(5) of Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“We hear Gaikwad will be coming to Vidhan Bhavan to vote. Please stop him from doing so illegally… and protect constitutional values without coming under any pressure. Or else, we will have to take legal recourse,” the letter said.

Gaikwad, who represents the Kalyan East assembly constituency, was arrested in February for allegedly opening fire on a Shiv Sena functionary inside a police station at Ulhasnagar in Thane district over a land dispute.

The BJP legislator has been in judicial custody since the incident.

Biennial elections to 11 council seats are being held at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in south Mumbai between 9 am and 4 pm on Friday. PTI MR NR