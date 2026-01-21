Count now up to 71: Cong takes dig at govt after Trump repeats 'India-Pak' claim in Davos

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government after US President Donald Trump repeated his claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict last year at the World Economic Forum, saying the "count is now up to 71".

Trump on Wednesday repeated his claim that he stopped the May conflict between India and Pakistan, as he did with so many other wars.

Sharing on X a clip of Trump's remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jaram Ramesh said, "The count was 70 yesterday -- and is now up to 71 today. Let's remember that there is a huge Indian contingent at Davos." Earlier in the day, Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Trump's repeated claims, and said the number of times the PM's "good friend and the recipient of his many forced hugs" has declared that he was responsible for the sudden halt of Operation Sindoor has shot up to 70 now.

The swipe on Wednesday morning had come after Trump in Washington touted ending the conflict between India and Pakistan as among the accomplishments of the first year of his second term in the White House, saying the two countries "were going to go nuclear" in his opinion, and that he saved millions of lives by stopping the war.

Trump said he ended "eight unendable wars in 10 months".

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Before yesterday, the count stood at 68. Yesterday itself, the count shot up not to 69 but to 70 -- once in the opening statement of his White House Press Conference and later in the Q&A (question and answer session)." "That is the number of times the PM's 'good friend' and the recipient of his many forced hugs has declared that he was responsible for the sudden and unexpected halt of Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025," Ramesh said.

At a press conference in Washington before he left for Davos, Trump said, "These were unendable wars - Cambodia and Thailand fighting for years, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda. Pakistan and India were really going at it. Eight planes were shot down. They were going to go nuclear, in my opinion." Addressing a packed White House press briefing room, he claimed that the prime minister of Pakistan, who visited him in Washington last year, said that 'President Trump saved 10 million people, and maybe much more than that'.

Later in the press conference, which lasted 105 minutes, Trump again claimed credit for halting the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

Responding to a question on how winning the Nobel Peace Prize would have improved the lives of average, everyday Americans, Trump said he saved probably tens of millions of lives by ending eight wars around the world.

"If you add up the numbers, just if you look at any one of those wars, you're talking about millions of people. You multiply it eight times. But when you look at India and Pakistan, that could have been 10, 15, 20 million people. It could have been more than that. So I saved millions of people. So that to me is the big thing," Trump said.

The US president has claimed several times that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, an assertion he has been making repeatedly, on various platforms since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that New Delhi and Islamabad agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

Trump also said that he should have been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for ending the wars, including those between Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan. PTI ASK NSD NSD NSD