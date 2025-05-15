Count of complaint calls to Goa police control room dropped in first 4 months of 2025

Panaji, May 15 (PTI) The Goa police on Thursday said the number of complaint calls received by its control room has dropped by more than 12 per cent in the first four months this year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

A total of 10,816 calls were received during the first four months of 2025 as against the 12,302 calls received during the same period last year, marking a reduction of 1,486 calls or an overall decrease of 12.08 per cent, the state police spokesperson said.

The state police's control room has reported a notable decline in the number of calls from January 1 to April 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024, he said.

This drop is indicative of the enhanced public safety, improved response mechanism and effective policing across the state, the state police spokesperson said.

"All the call categories monitored have shown a clear decline, reflecting consistent efforts by the Goa police to address key areas of concern. The figures for the key call categories are provided in the table below for reference," he said.

Adding further, he said that snatching incidents witnessed the sharpest decline, down by 50 per cent (33 in 2025 compared to 66 in 2024).

"Bullfighting-related complaints dropped by 42.9 per cent, while noise pollution and traffic-related calls reduced by 13.2 per cent and 11.9 per cent respectively. Calls related to fighting and assault decreased by 11.4 per cent, theft cases by 16.1 per cent, crime against women by 21.5 per cent, and accident-related calls by 9.9 per cent," he said.

Particularly noteworthy is the decline in the complaints related to crime against women, which dropped significantly during this period, he said.

"This reduction reflects the sustained efforts of Goa Police to prioritise the safety and well-being of women through awareness drives, quick response mechanisms, and community-based interventions," the spokesperson said. PTI RPS NP