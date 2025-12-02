Countdown for new UP BJP president has begun: Bhupendra Chaudhary

Amethi (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the "countdown has begun" for the appointment of a new state BJP chief and the organisation is fully prepared for the transition.

Chaudhary was in Amethi on a one-day visit, where he held a meeting with party office-bearers and senior local leaders at the district office. The discussion focused on ongoing organisational activities, upcoming programmes and the electoral roll revision exercise.

Talking to reporters, Chaudhary said the BJP organisation functions strictly in accordance with the party's constitutional framework.

"Due to the busy schedule of the central leadership, the completion of the organisational selection process saw a slight delay. But now the countdown has started, and the party will soon have a new state president," he said.

Responding to questions, Chaudhary said the party's organisational term has concluded, and the groundwork for the next leadership structure is nearly complete.

"We now have more than 2.5 crore active members. Local committee elections have been completed. Out of 98 districts, we have already declared 84 district presidents. Our organisation is fully prepared for the election of the new state president," he said. PTI CORR ABN RT