Counter opposition propaganda against govt: PM Modi to BJP MPs from Maharashtra

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked BJP MPs from poll-bound Maharashtra to step up public contact and counter the opposition propaganda against the government.

Modi met members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra and also spoke to first time members about their experience in Parliament.

The BJP has four first term Lok Sabha members – Murlidhar Mohol, Anup Dhotre, Hemant Savara and Smita Wagh.

The prime minister asked the BJP MPs to take the schemes and initiatives announced in the Union Budget to the masses and stub out the opposition attempts to spread misinformation about the government, a parliamentary source said.

"The prime minister also asked us to outstrip the opposition propaganda against the government and reach out to every voter at the booth level," a BJP MP who attended the meeting said.

Union ministers and senior BJP leaders Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were also present at the meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP managed to win nine of the 28 seats it contested in the recent Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 23 seats.

BJP ally Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won seven seats out of the 15 it had contested, while Ajit Pawar-led NCP emerged victorious on one of the four seats it had put candidates on.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held in September-October and the BJP has announced that it will contest the polls along with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK