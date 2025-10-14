Counter-terror force NSG celebrates Raising Day

Gurugram, Oct 14 (PTI) The National Security Guard (NSG), India's premier counter-terrorism force, celebrated its 41st Raising Day on Tuesday at the NSG garrison, Manesar, an official said.

The celebrations, held in presence of Union minister Amit Shah, included a composite operational demonstration showcasing NSG's counter-terror and intervention capabilities.

The NSG is federal contingency force under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Counter-terrorist and close protection force drills, combat free fall, helicopter slithering, bomb disposal and K9 demonstrations, and a mixed martial arts display were also held during the Raising Day celebrations.

The demonstration reflected the precision, agility and professionalism of the NSG, a statement said.

The ceremony began with laying wreaths at Shaurya Sthal, paying solemn tribute to the soldiers of the force killed in duty, followed by a tree plantation at the Composite Hospital Park.

Shah virtually laid the foundation stone of the Special Operations Training Centre (SOTC) in Manesar.

The SOTC will be a state-of-the-art training facility for advanced tactical operations, counter-terror simulation and inter-agency capacity building.

The establishment of the SOTC marks a significant step towards strengthening India's counter-terror architecture through integrated training and doctrine-based preparedness, the statement said.

In his address, Shah commended the NSG for its professionalism, discipline and operational excellence. He lauded NSG's evolving role as the "force of last resort" in counter-terrorist intervention, hostage rescue, anti-hijacking, bomb disposal and close protection duties.

He appreciated the steadfast dedication of the Black Cats in safeguarding the country.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the function, also released NSG's capacity building compendium "Duty to Share" which documents the force's knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives with state police forces, CAPFs and friendly foreign countries.

On Operation Sindoor, Shah said it ensured the devastation of headquarters, training centres and launchpads of terrorist groups in Pakistan, making sure that "no place is safe for terrorists anymore".

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian defence forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in May, following an attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.

NSG Director General Brighu Srinivasan complimented all ranks for their professionalism, devotion to duty and high operational standards.

He lauded the spirit, readiness and adaptability of the Black Cats in meeting contemporary challenge sand reaffirmed NSG's commitment to continuous modernisation, interoperability and synergy with all national security stake holders.

Senior officers from the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, state police organisations and other distinguished guests attended the function. PTI COR SKY SKY