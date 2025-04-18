Counter-terrorism grid being strengthened in J&K: DGP Prabhat

Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat on Friday said the police force is strengthening its counter-terrorism grid and operational capabilities to fight terror in the Union Territory.

Addressing a passing out parade at the Police Training School (PTS) Manigam in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, he said, "We are strengthening the counter-terrorism grid and operational capabilities." The director general of police (DGP) expressed his gratitude to the Central government for its continued support to the force.

"J&K Police is thankful for the continued support of the Government of India and the Union Home Ministry in our efforts," he added.

Prabhat said the Jammu and Kashmir Police is duty bound for welfare of its personnel and their families.

The DGP congratulated the passouts on becoming a part of one of the best police forces in the country.

A total of 438 recruits, including 86 women, completed their rigorous training at the PTS Manigam. Among them, 211 constables have previously served as Special Police Officers (SPOs).

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the passing out parade as the chief guest.