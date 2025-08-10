Counter-terrorism mock drill held at Pune airport

Pune, Aug 10 (PTI) A full-scale mock drill was conducted at the Pune airport on Sunday, simulating a terror attack scenario at the terminal building, officials said.

The Counter-Terrorism Contingency Plan (CTCP) mock exercise involved 258 personnel from agencies, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India (AAI), state police, bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), Indian Air Force (IAF), immigration authorities, and airline representatives.

A tabletop exercise was conducted at the New Conference Hall with participation from all stakeholders. The respective team leaders briefed their teams on roles and responsibilities, and this was followed by an operational briefing from the senior commandant/CASO, CISF, in the presence of the Pune airport director.

The simulated incident, which commenced near the departure date, involved four terrorists arriving in a vehicle with firearms and explosives, and attempting an attack on the terminal building.

All agencies acted swiftly in coordination as per established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The BDDS team confirmed the presence of explosives, which were subsequently neutralised, while security forces successfully eliminated the four simulated terrorists.

The drill served as an important measure to test and refine inter-agency coordination during high-threat situations and validate existing contingency plans and SOPs, along with building operational confidence among participating forces.

The AAI and CISF reaffirm their commitment to maintaining the highest level of airport security to ensure the safety and confidence of passengers and stakeholders. PTI COR ARU