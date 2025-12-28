Counterfeit cleaner manufacturing unit busted in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, one held

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man and busted a unit allegedly involved in the manufacturing and packaging of counterfeit household cleaning products of a branded company, an official said on Sunday.

The raid was conducted on December 24, following a complaint from a company representative, he said.

"Based on the complaint, a search was carried out at a ground-floor premises located at the Swaroop Nagar area," the police officer said.

During the search, Satya Prakash, 28, a resident of Delhi and the owner of the premises, was found present at the spot," he said.

Police said a large quantity of counterfeit and duplicate packing material, along with finished goods falsely branded as toilet cleaner, was recovered from the premises.

The seized items included empty and filled bottles, printed wrappers, caps, labels, stickers and cartons in various sizes, including 200 ml, 500 ml and one-litre packs.

According to police, the total recovery comprised 1,027 packing cartons, 51,200 stickers, 806 bottle caps, 86 cartons of toilet cleaner and many other fake products.

"All recovered articles were seized and sealed at the spot in accordance with legal procedures," he added.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI BM SHS